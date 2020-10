Comstock/Thinkstock

Today, Kimberly Schlapman, one fourth of this multi-CMA Award winning country quartet, is celebrating her 51st birthday. The group is known for such hits as “Girl Crush,” “Pontoon” and “Boondocks.” Can you name them? ANSWER: Little Big Town.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.