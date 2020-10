Comstock/Thinkstock

Today, the crossover country star best known for her 1968 number-one hit, “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” is celebrating her 75th birthday. This Texas native also had five more top-ten hits in the ‘70s, including “Country Girl” and “Good Enough to Be Your Wife.” Can you name her? ANSWER: Jeannie C. Riley.

