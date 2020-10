Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 1990, the artist affectionately dubbed “The King of Country” released what would become his 20th number-one hit, “I’ve Come to Expect it From You.” The single came off his Livin’ It Up album. Do you know who he is? ANSWER: George Strait.

By Carena Liptak

