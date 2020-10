Comstock/Thinkstock

Happy birthday wishes are in order to the country star who pioneered his own brand of “urban cowboy” music, beginning with his studio debut, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. Etc. This Kentucky native, who would later become an influential part of the Bakersfield sound, turns 64 today. Can you name him? ANSWER: Dwight Yoakam.

By Carena Liptak

