The country superstar with a patriotic signature song, “God Bless the USA,” is celebrating his 78th birthday today. In 2008, this singer was also appointed for a six-year term on the National Council on the Arts by then-President George Bush. Can you name him? ANSWER: Lee Greenwood.

