The country superstar who blazed into the mainstream with his 1999 debut album, Who Needs Pictures, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Since the world first heard his voice, this West Virginia native has gone on to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry with 19 number-one singles and a total of over 11 million albums sold. Can you name him? ANSWER: Brad Paisley.

By Carena Liptak

