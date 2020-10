Comstock/Thinkstock

Today, this “Tennessee Whiskey” singer and his wife are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. The multiple Grammy and CMA Award-winner is often accompanied by his wife — who is also a songwriter with cuts by Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and more — on stage as a supporting vocalist. Can you name the couple? ANSWER: Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

