“In Case You Didn’t Know,” it’s this singer and his wife Taylor‘s second wedding anniversary today. The couple wed in Palm Springs in 2018 with a guest list that included Gavin DeGraw and fellow country star Lee Brice. He’s also known for hits “Mercy” and “Sleep Without You.” Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Brett Young.

