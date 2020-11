Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1978, this country legend scored her first number one hit with “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed.” Other songs of hers that topped the chart include “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” and “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want to Be Right.” Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Barbara Mandrell.

By Cillea Houghton

