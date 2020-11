Comstock/Thinkstock

The Texas-born Americana and country star who sang enduring favorites like “L.A. Freeway” and “Desperadoes Waiting for a Train” was born on this day in 1941. As a songwriter, he was no stranger to the country charts, penning top-10 hits for Vince Gill, Johnny Cash, Ricky Skaggs and John Denver throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. Do you know who he was? ANSWER: Guy Clark.

