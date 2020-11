Comstock/Thinkstock

When the CMA Awards debuted in 1967, this multi-decade hit-maker was named the first Entertainer of the Year. He’s known for several number-one songs including “I’ll Hold You in My Heart,” “There’s Been a Change in Me” and “Kentucky Waltz.” Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Eddy Arnold.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.