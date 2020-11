Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 1990, this country star was at number one on the U.S. country albums chart with his second studio project, No Fences. It included enduring hits such as “Unanswered Prayers” and “The Thunder Rolls.” Can you name the singer? ANSWER: Garth Brooks.

