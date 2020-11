Comstock/Thinkstock

Fifty-four years ago this week, Loretta Lynn topped the U.S. country charts with her seventh studio album. Its title track, a woman-to-woman narrative cautioning a would-be homewrecker to keep her distance, became Loretta’s biggest hit upon release. Can you name the album? ANSWER: You Ain’t Woman Enough.

By Carena Liptak

