On this date in 1960, Patsy Cline recorded the song that would go on to become her first number-one hit on the country charts. Though it’s now a beloved country standard, it was turned down by Brenda Lee before Patsy recorded it. Do you know what song it was? ANSWER: “I Fall to Pieces.”

