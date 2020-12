Comstock/Thinkstock

The country star known for hits like “How Country Feels” and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” is celebrating his 45th birthday today. This Mississippi native’s first name is legally Shawn, but he’s better known by his stage name. Do you know who he is? ANSWER: Randy Houser.

By Carena Liptak

