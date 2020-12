Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 1977, an album called Here You Come Again ascended to the top of the country chart for what would become a nine-week streak there. The record, including its hit title track, was sung by a Tennessee native who’s still one of country music’s biggest superstars. Can you name her? ANSWER: Dolly Parton.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.