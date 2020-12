Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 2001, “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” began its five-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Inspired by the September 11 attacks, the song later earned this artist his first Grammy Award for Best Country Song. Can you name him? ANSWER: Alan Jackson.

