Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 1992, country’s own Man in Black was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During his lifetime, he also became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, and was awarded many other prestigious accolades and titles. Can you name him? ANSWER: Johnny Cash.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.