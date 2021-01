Comstock/Thinkstock

Thirty-four years ago this week, one of the biggest stars in country was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. She’s still a regular performer there, and her Opry shows thankfully go a lot smoother than her first-ever visit to the hallowed stage. At seven years old, during her first trip to the Opry as a fan, she got sick during the show, ran outside and threw up on the steps. Do you know who she is? ANSWER: Reba McEntire.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.