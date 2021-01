Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1946, this global icon known for such hits as “9 to 5” and “Jolene” was born in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Today, she celebrates her 75th birthday. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Dolly Parton.

By Cillea Houghton

