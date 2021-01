Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 1957, one of country music’s best-known legends made her debut appearance on Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts TV show. She won that night’s contest with what would go on to become one of her signature songs, “Walking After Midnight.” Can you name her? ANSWER: Patsy Cline.

By Carena Liptak

