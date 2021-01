Comstock/Thinkstock

Ten years ago today, the world was introduced to this deep-voiced country singer from North Carolina when his audition for American Idol‘s 10th season aired. He would go on to be crowned champion and score hits with “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It.” Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Scotty McCreery.

By Cillea Houghton

