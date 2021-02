Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1986, the album Whoever‘s in New England was released, earning this country star and actress her first #1 album on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and launched two #1 hits, the title track and “Little Rock.” Can you name the singer? ANSWER: Reba McEntire.

