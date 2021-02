Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 1993, an Oklahoma native released his debut country single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” a song that was a modest crossover hit as well as a massive smash on country radio. It topped the charts and ultimately netted over three million spins, making it the most-played country song of the ‘90s. Do you know who sang it? ANSWER: Toby Keith.

By Carena Liptak

