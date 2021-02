Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 1969, the superstar couple nicknamed “The President and the First Lady” officially tied the knot. They recorded a number of duets together in a musical partnership that outlasted their marriage, as they continued to release songs after divorcing in 1975. Can you name them? ANSWER: George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

By Carena Liptak

