A ‘90s country star hailing from New Jersey is celebrating her 63rd birthday this weekend. Not only did she score a handful of top-five hits during her career, but she is the only artist to ever win four consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Female Country Performance. Can you name her? ANSWER: Mary Chapin Carpenter.

By Carena Liptak

