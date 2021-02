Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 2005, this “Live Like You Were Dying” hitmaker became the first country artist to have a single be certified platinum by the RIAA for digital downloads for his crossover collaboration with Nelly on “Over and Over.” Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Tim McGraw.

By Cillea Houghton

