On this date in 1992, one of the biggest country artists of the ‘90s was at the top of the charts with his single, “What She’s Doin’ Now.” The song came off his third studio album, Ropin’ the Wind. Can you name this Oklahoma native? ANSWER: Garth Brooks.

By Carena Liptak

