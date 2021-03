Comstock/Thinkstock

This American Idol season four champion is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Born in 1983 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, she went on to win seven Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards and have several hit singles, including “Before He Cheats,” “Blown Away” and “Jesus Take the Wheel.” Can you name her? ANSWER: Carrie Underwood.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.