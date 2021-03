Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1990, this singer, known for his signature baritone voice, began a four-week run at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Hard Rock Bottom of Your Heart.” It was the first song to sit in the top spot for that many weeks since Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson‘s 1978 hit, “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” Can you name the singer? ANSWER: Randy Travis.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.