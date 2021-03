Comstock/Thinkstock

This Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the death of this crossover country legend who died in 2020 at 81 years old. This Country Music Hall of Famer and native Texan was also known for his duet work with Dolly Parton. Can you name him? ANSWER: Kenny Rogers.

By Carena Liptak

