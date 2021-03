Comstock/Thinkstock

This country couple, who recently released the duet “Chasing After You,” is celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. She’s known for solo hits “My Church” and “The Bones,” while he hit the top 30 on country radio with “To a T.” Can you name the couple? ANSWER: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

By Cillea Houghton

