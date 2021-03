Comstock/Thinkstock

A very happy 53rd birthday is in order to this Knoxville, Tennessee native, who has sent 32 songs to the top spot on the country charts. The most recent of those is “Here and Now,” which is also the title track of his latest album. Can you name him? ANSWER: Kenny Chesney.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.