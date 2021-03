Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1981, Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for her starring role in Coal Miner’s Daughter, a film based on the life and career of this country icon who topped the charts with the song of the same name in 1970. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Loretta Lynn.

