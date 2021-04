Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1937, this country legend known for iconic hits including “Mama Tried,” “Okie From Muskogee” and “Pancho and Lefty” was born in Bakersfield, California. He passed away in 2016 on his 79th birthday following a battle with pneumonia. Can you name him? ANSWER: Merle Haggard.

By Cillea Houghton

