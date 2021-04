Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1999, this Canada native turned country superstar’s blockbuster album, Come on Over, was certified diamond by the RIAA for selling 10 million copies, making her the first female country artist to have two albums achieve this feat. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Shania Twain.

By Cillea Houghton

