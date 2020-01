Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockThree years ago on this date, this "Drunk on a Plane" hitmaker headlined Bridgestone Arena for the first time, bringing out special guests Elle King, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and others. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Dierks Bentley.

