Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/Thinkstock Thirty years ago this week, this legend picked up his General Educational Development certificate (GED) in Frankfort, Kentucky. Can you name this late Country Music Hall of Famer, who was a member of both Buddy Holly's band and The Highwaymen? ANSWER: Waylon Jennings.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.