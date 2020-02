Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockValentine’s Day may be the holiday of love and warm fuzzy feelings, but on this day in 2011, one country star was preparing to say goodbye. The hitmaker behind songs like “Wichita Lineman” announced his final studio album and farewell tour. Who was it? ANSWER: Glen Campbell.

