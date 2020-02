Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockToday in 1997, this country star won two Grammy Awards: Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Blue" at the age of 14, making her the youngest individual Grammy winner ever and the first country artist to win Best New Artist. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: LeAnn Rimes.

