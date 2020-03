Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockIn 2003, Johnny Cash released his cover of this Nine Inch Nails song that would go on to achieve critical acclaim and win both Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the CMA Awards, as well as Best Short Form Video at the Grammys. Can you name the song? ANSWER: "Hurt."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.