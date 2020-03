Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockToday marks the 20th wedding anniversary of this legendary country couple who married during an intimate ceremony in Nashville in 2000. He's known for his rendition of "Go Rest High on That Mountain," while she sings hits like "Baby, Baby" and "That's What Love is For." Can you name them? ANSWER: Vince Gill and Amy Grant.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.