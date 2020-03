Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockSeventeen years ago today, this Grammy-winning trio and biggest-selling country group in the U.S. was banned from dozens of U.S. country radio stations, one week after they spoke out against then-President George Bush and the impending Iraq War at a show in London. Can you name them? ANSWER: Dixie Chicks.

