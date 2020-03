Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockThree years ago today, this rock icon passed away at the age of 90. Over the years, many country artists recorded covers of his hit songs, including "Johnny B. Goode" by Buck Owens; George Jones and Johnny Paycheck's collaboration on "Maybellene"; and Emmylou Harris lending her voice to "You Never Can Tell." Can you name the iconic singer? ANSWER: Chuck Berry.

