Comstock/ThinkstockOn this date in 2013, this critically acclaimed artist released her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, which was later named Best Country Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards. The album's lead single, "Merry Go 'Round," was simultaneously certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Can you name this yeehaw queen? ANSWER: Kacey Musgraves.

