On this day in 1978, Wilie Nelson and Waylon Jennings were at the top of the country charts with a rendition of a song originally recorded by Ed Bruce. Their version of it topped the chart and won a Grammy. Can you name it? ANSWER: “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.”

