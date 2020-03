Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockThis country couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. She's topped the charts with tracks like "Girl" and "My Church," while he's the songwriter behind hits including Luke Bryan's "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" and Lady Antebellum's "What If I Never Get Over You." Can you name them? ANSWER: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

