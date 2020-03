Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOn this day in 2006, this Country Music Hall of Fame member known for pioneering the Bakersfield sound with hits like "I've Got a Tiger by the Tail" and "Act Naturally" passed away at the age of 76. He also co-hosted the country music variety show Hee Haw. Do you know who it is? ANSWER: Buck Owens.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.