Comstock/ThinkstockOn this day in 1981, Dolly Parton performed "9 to 5" at the Academy Awards where Sissy Spacek was also awarded Best Actress for her portrayal of this "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer in the film of the same name. Can you name her? ANSWER: Loretta Lynn.

