Forty-five years ago, this still mostly unknown country singer got in more than a little legal trouble. While still a teenager, he was arrested and charged with larceny, as well as breaking and entering in North Carolina. He was later pardoned for the offenses. At the time of his arrest, he still went by his last name, Traywick. Who was he? ANSWER: Randy Travis.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.